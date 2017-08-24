Christopher Cantwell makes first court appearance

One of the organizers of the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville appeared in court on Thursday.

Christopher Cantwell is charged with illegal use of tear gas and malicious bodily injury.

The charges stem from a torch-lit march around the UVA campus by members and supporters of the alt-right.

A judge denied Cantwell bond on Thursday, but he can ask for a bond hearing once he has been appointed a lawyer.

Cantwell turned himself in Wednesday night to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12