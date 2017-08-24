Bridge dedicated to Trooper Dermyer in Newport News

A dedication ceremony was held on Thursday to rename in a bridge in honor of Trooper Chad Dermyer, who was killed last year at the Greyhound in Richmond.

State Route 143 over Interstate 64 in Newport News will now be known as the "Trooper Chad Phillip Dermyer Memorial Bridge."

Trooper Dermyer's widow spoke at the dedication, reminding us how precious life is.

"Life is too short. We are not guaranteed tomorrow, so be grateful for each and every day. Never take a single moment for granted. Tell the people in your life that you love them, and spend time with the people that you love," said Michelle Dermyer.

Trooper Dermyer served in the Marines before joining the Newport News Police Department in 2003.

He had been with Virginia State Police for a year and a half.

