Police investigate report of shots fired near Meadowbrook High School

Police are on the scene investigating a report of shots fired near Meadowbrook High School in Chesterfield.More >>
Four people, including two children, are displaced after a fire broke out in their home.More >>
A former Chesterfield football player was suspended from the North Carolina State University football team for violating the university's code of conduct during an on-campus party last month.More >>
Chesterfield police need the public's help finding the person who broke into cars Pocahontas State Park and Rockwood Park and stole credit cards.More >>
Chesterfield police say two houses were hit by a vehicle early Monday morning.More >>
