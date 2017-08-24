Police investigate report of shots fired near Meadowbrook High School

Police are on the scene investigating a report of shots fired near Meadowbrook High School in Chesterfield.

Meadowbrook High School was playing L.C. Bird High School for the football season opener. Police were already on the scene to direct traffic.

We have a crew at the scene and will update you once we hear more.

