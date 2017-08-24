Chesterfield police: Report of shots fired near Meadowbrook HS were unfounded

Chesterfield police say the report of shots fired were unfounded.

This comes after officers thought they heard shots being fired around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, just as people were leaving the Meadowbrook - L.C. Bird football game. This was the season opener for both teams.

Police were already in the area of Kedleston Avenue and Cogbill Road to direct traffic, but more officers responded to the scene. Investigators canvassed the area, but the reports were unfounded.

No one was injured, and no arrests were made. The scene has since cleared.

