Amtrak parking lot expansion underway

A major project is underway that will be a major help to anyone who takes the Amtrak Train on Staples Mill Road, but it's not going to be finished anytime soon.

A project started last week to improve the parking situation. Right now, there are only 274 places to park. After this project is finished, parking spaces will double.

They will build a new parking area, and the new entrance will be off of Bremner Boulevard. Once phase one and two are finished, you will be able to access the train station from Bremner Road.

For phase three, the Staples Mill entrance will be closed and entire parking lot will be resurfaced. The entire project should be complete by next summer.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12