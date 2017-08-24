Impending inclement weather from Harvey could affect UR, Sam Houston State football game

Impending inclement weather from Hurricane Harvey could affect the Sam Houston State and the University of Richmond football game. Officials from both schools say they "are considering all factors before coming to a decision regarding Sunday's scheduled football season opener for both teams."

Harvey could be as large as a Category 3 hurricane when it makes landfall this weekend. Officials from both schools say they are "working toward making a decision about the game that is in the best interest of both the teams, fans, and game personnel," according to a University of Richmond press release.

"Obviously, it is a very fluid situation that we are dealing with, and we will continue to monitor the storm before making a final decision regarding Sunday," Sam Houston Athletics Director Bobby Williams said. "The safety of both teams, personnel and fans are of the utmost importance and we expect to make a decision soon that is in the best interest of all involved."

"We will continue to work hand-in-hand with Sam Houston to ensure we make the best decision for both sides," Richmond Interim Athletic Director David Walsh added. "The safety of our student-athletes and staff is our top priority."

The game is currently scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sunday and will air on ESPNU.

