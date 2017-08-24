NC fugitives arrested in MN; both wanted for Nelson County shooting

A North Carolina couple sought in a Nelson County shooting are now in custody.

Sean D. Castorina and Penny M. Dawson, both of Burlington, N.C., were arrested at a gas station by the Fergus Falls Police Department in Minnesota. "They will be extradited back to Virginia to face charges of malicious wounding, use of a firearm and grand larceny of a vehicle," Virginia State Police said on Facebook.

On Aug. 19, Burlington, N.C. police received a report of a missing person. Harold Dean Simpson, 84, was last seen by his family on Aug. 18.

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office received a call just after 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday about an abandoned Chevrolet Cobalt, registered to Simpson, parked on Laurel Road in the eastern part of the county, which is south of Charlottesville.

While investigating the abandoned vehicle and missing persons, the sheriff's office received a call about a 60-year-old shooting victim on Laurel Road near Rockfish River.

When investigators arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken the UVA Hospital in Charlottesville with serious injuries. At last check, she is still recovering at the hospital.

The sheriff's office says a white 2002 Dodge Dakota with a medium-blue tailgate and custom, faded-red, squared-off bumper is missing from that residence. It has a North Carolina license plate of DHN 5418.

Police say the couple gassed up the stolen Dakota at Ashleys Market on Route 151 in Afton on Tuesday evening. Virginia State Police say this happened after the shooting. According to police, the two were driving the stolen pickup truck when they were arrested in Minnesota.

Police are still searching for Harold Simpson. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Burlington, N.C., Police or call 911 or, in Virginia, call #77 on a cell phone.

