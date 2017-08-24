Petersburg hires new deputy manager

Petersburg has hired Darnetta Tyus as the city's deputy manager.

Tyus will be coming to Petersburg from Washington, D.C., where she is currently serving as the Manager of Community Outreach and Engagement for the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development.

The deputy manager is a brand new position created by City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides. She felt there needed to be a top level official directly under her to help steer the city in the right direction and avoid some of the issues we have seen with previous administrations.

In a previous interview with NBC12, Ferrell-Benavides said she planned to add two deputy managers that will report to her, as well as a chief financial officer.

