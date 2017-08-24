Advocate on city interjecting in ballot vote on schools: 'The people are fed up'

Richmond city officials are considering legally challenging a referendum or question on the November ballot to be voted on by residents. The referendum would change the city charter, forcing the mayor to come up with a plan to fully modernize and fund all of Richmond’s aging schools, within six months, without raising taxes.

The advocate behind the effort, Attorney Paul Goldman, who worked in former Governor Doug Wilder’s administration, raised funds to help petitioners gather more than 16,000 signatures. Goldman succeeded, and the referendum is now slated to be on the ballot in the hands of the people. It would ultimately still need to be voted on by the General Assembly and signed by the governor.

Goldman fought back against the effort by Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration or the City Council to stymie his effort.

"Let me see if I understand this,” said Goldman in front of City Hall. “The people who have been claiming to be for school modernization for all these years, all of a sudden, they're against the only proposal that might actually get school modernization?"

In 2015, the Richmond School Board voted on a plan to modernize all schools, totaling about $563 million. The plan came after 18 months of research by a Facilities Task Force committee within the school board. It involves rebuilding, renovating and rezoning Richmond schools, according to City Council Member Kristen Larson. Larson co-chaired the task force with City Council Member Kim Gray. Both served on the school board in 2015.

Larson says it’s unrealistic to find funding in such a drastic and short period of time, as six months. She also says that the City Council is awaiting reaffirmation of the school facilities plan by the current School Board, in order to then work it into future budgets.

Goldman questions why the 2015 plan hasn’t been fully funded already and has no issue with funding school modernization in phases.

"Bottom line is this... they have had years. The people are fed up," said Goldman.

