Report shows that students received help during SOL at A.P. Hill Elementary

The Virginia Department of Education and Petersburg City Public Schools issued a full report on the investigation into SOL testing procedures at A.P. Hill Elementary. The investigation showed that some teachers were offering help to students during the SOL test.

Most of the Spring 2017 SOL tests were taken online, and according to a press release, that is how A.P. Hill Elementary students took their tests.

The Division Director of Testing and a Petersburg City Public Schools division-level staff member conducted interviews with 22 students from SOL testing sessions. When they were asked to describe their SOL testing experience, "students said that after reading a question on their computer, they were told to write their answer on a piece of paper, then raise their hand and wait for the test examiner or proctor before they could enter that answer on the computer and go on to the next question," Petersburg City Public Schools said in a press release.

If their answer was wrong, they had were told to try again. If their answer was correct, they were told to proceed to the next question, but they were not told if their answer was actually right or wrong.

The data from the investigation showed that some A.P. Hill students took about an hour to move onto the next question.

"Our investigation led to the conclusion that some teachers violated the trust placed in them by their students, by school system leaders and by the community," Superintendent Marcus Newsome said in a press release. "Students did not understand that the way SOL tests were being conducted in some classrooms was irregular. Violations were found in the way that tests were administered, not in the actions of students."

The Virginia Department of Education concluded that "most students, if not all, were required to use block paper during the Spring 2017 SOL Non-Writing Test Administration" and "that the school did not have appropriate steps in place to ensure that all scratch paper was returned to the school test coordinator at the end of each test session."

As a result, students will not be asked to re-take the tests, nor will they receive score reports "because the integrity of the test results cannot be determined."

The SOL tests were given to students in grades 3 to 5. All students were required to take the reading and math SOLs, while fifth graders also had to take the history and science SOLs.

Petersburg City Public Schools confirmed that five teachers "are no longer employed by Petersburg City Public Schools as a result of the investigation," but they would not comment on specific personnel disciplinary actions.

A new principal and assistant principal have been appointed at the school.

“We must ensure the integrity of the testing environment, and violators of state procedures will face consequences," said Superintendent Marcus Newsome. "The vast majority of our teachers, staff members, and administrators are doing the right thing to improve instruction and academic achievement throughout the school system. Petersburg students can and will succeed when we provide engaging and relevant learning opportunities."

