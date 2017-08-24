'Dynamite clock' case dismissed after alarm clock causes bomb scare in Short Pump

An unusual court case centering around a bomb-inspired alarm clock has been dismissed, but it’s not completely over.

In May, Daphne Page walked out of a grocery store to find the bomb squad surrounding her vehicle. It was parked about 20-25 yards from the front of the Whole Foods during a busy Friday evening shopping rush.

Inside the car was a device which police initially thought was an explosive. Designed to look like dynamite, it ended up being a harmless alarm clock. However, Page was arrested and brought to jail.

On Thursday, she stood in front of a judge for her preliminary hearing. During that time, two officers testified. This included the initial responding officer and the bomb tech who worked to dismantle the device.

The prosecutor argued Page intended for someone to see the hoax device, by placing it on the folded down backseat inside a motor oil container with the electronic portion facing upwards and in clear view of passersby.

However, the defense insisted Page never intended to scare anyone and that the case was based too heavily on circumstantial evidence.

The judge questioned the placement of the device, stating there was no concrete evidence on who put the clock in the backseat in the first place, or if the car was locked or unlocked. On that thread of thought, the judge ultimately decided to throw out the case.

However, the prosecutor plans on following up with an indictment in September.

Daphne Page spoke with NBC12 reporter Stephanie Robusto following the case dismissal, who will have more on 12News at 5.

