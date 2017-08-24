Bon Secours releases new plans for building on Westhampton School property

Bon Secours announced plans Thursday for a three-story building on the Westhampton School property that will prevent the buildings from being impacted.

"Everyone’s hope is that this solution will bring the highest and best use to the Westhampton School property, meet the health care needs of the community and honor our commitment to the city of Richmond and the St. Mary’s Hospital neighborhood," said Toni R. Ardabell, CEO, Bon Secours Virginia Health System.

The 55,000-square-foot medical office building will be constructed along Libbie Avenue between the Bon Secours Evelyn D. Reinhart Guest House and the Westhampton School. The Westhampton School buildings, which face Patterson Avenue, will not be affected.

Construction is expected to begin no later than March 2019.

