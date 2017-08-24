Foundation that helps young men raises money to continue

An organization that works to improve and transform the lives of young men is holding a fundraiser on Friday, in hopes to raise money for their next session.

The Broken Men Foundation has been around since 2014. It was started by Ellerly Lundy, a Richmond Sheriff’s Deputy. The organization helps troubled young men become productive citizens while teaching them basic life skills and lessons. The sessions usually last six to eight weeks and begin in February.

When the group meets, they talk about sex education, life skills, how to treat women and basic information a young man needs to know how to succeed, like how to put on a tie and what to wear to an interview. Their sessions usually run from February to April and from April to June and cost the organization approximately $5,000 to run, but it is free for participants.

The foundation is certified through Virginia Department of State Social Services, fatherhood initiative program. They also take the 16 to 18 young men who are involved in each session on trips. Most recently, they took the young men fishing in Virginia Beach.

Lundy began the foundation after seeing families ripped apart through his line of work as a sheriff’s deputy.

“We do a preventative measure,” Lundy said. “I know a lot of times folks want to do things on the back end after folks might have gone to jail but we trying to catch them before they even get to jail. We got to listen to them, give them an alternative, give them an out and let them know there are better ways to do things.”

Lundy has helped dozens of young men, like 18-year-old Jalen Jackson, who graduated from the program and who is leaving Thursday for his freshman year at George Mason University.

“It really prepared me for some big choices,” Jackson said. “We talked about how to be respectful of people, how to put on a tie. How you're supposed to dress when you go to interviews.”

These are all important life skills that Jackson will take with him as he embarks on his journey to study cyber security engineering. He's also going to college with a $250 dollar check and groceries, thanks to the Broken Men Foundation.

They approach their sessions and fundraising goals by partnering with other organizations too, like Charles Johnson with Johnson Charities.

“It's all about learning and growing and reaching back and giving to the youth and teaching them life principles and skills,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s organization is also helping to sponsor Lundy’s fundraiser on Friday.

The fundraiser is being held Friday, Aug. 25 at the Henrico Theater at 309 East Nine Mile Road in Highland Springs. The event, which will include a talent show and scholarship giveaway begins at 5:30 p.m. for VIP and sponsors and 7 p.m. for the general public. There will also be a school supply drive

at the event. All donations will go to George Wythe High School.

Click here for more information or to donate.

The talent show will begin at 8 p.m. Advance tickets are $15, and tickets cost $20 at the door.

