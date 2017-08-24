Man wearing red tennis shoes steals woman's purse at Southside Taco Bell

Detectives are searching for a man they say took a purse at a Southside Taco Bell and then took off running.

Police say at around 12:30 p.m. on July 17, a man took the woman's purse from a chair at the restaurant at 6720 Midlothian Turnpike and then fled the scene.

The suspect is a black male with dark hair and a medium complexion. At the time, he was wearing a light-colored tank top, gray shorts, and red tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

