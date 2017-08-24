RVA Parenting: Getting the kids involved in picture taking

When you're on vacation, mom and dad are typically the ones in charge of grabbing the camera and documenting the fun. But here are some great ideas for how even the kids can help out - and the shots may stun you!

Seven-year-old Shelby Langford loves taking pictures of her dog, buddy … and the cow on the family farm…and her siblings.

Her mom, Marisa, says Shelby—and her sisters-- have quite the eye.

"When we go on vacations and different places it's really fun to see what they create."



They use gear that was already sitting around the house.

"For us, iphones make it really easy to shoot and then edit."

Me Ra Koh says any major brand smartphone camera is a game changer when it comes to getting the “littles" snapping shots.

She is a professional photographer who shares photo-taking tips in seminars, books, and a television series.

"We really made that show for moms, but kids got so into watching it and now no matter where I go, I have 3 and 4 year olds come up to me who want to show me the photos that they're taking."

There are now summer camps offering camera classes for children … online lessons, too.

"Let them learn the basics and run with that."

Worried they'll drop the camera phone? Devices like pixlplay put it in a protected case that resembles a 35 milimeter model. And there are kid-proof cameras that don't require a phone at all.



But part of the fun, the kids say, is having the apps that make it so easy to take a regular picture and make it frame-worthy.

"The Instagram editing feature and another app called colorsplash."

"I go like that and it goes, and it goes like that and it's done."

No matter their age, Koh suggests printing your kid's favorite photos, to encourage the hobby, and points out this is a good way to get parents in the picture for once… "I'll even see the vacation through their eyes, which is really cool."

Koh and Langford both suggest taking things up a notch and encouraging the kids to edit videos once they master the photography side. That's something Landford's children have even used for school projects.

