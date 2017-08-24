Back-to-school savings: Tips on saving on clothes

Before you break the bank buying new school clothes for your children, try out these money-saving tips.

Check out their closets and have them try on the clothes already there to see what still fits. Remember they'll wear summer clothes for a few more months. Those items are on clearance racks right now if you need a few pieces to round out a wardrobe.

Sell their old clothes to help pay for the new ones. You can try either consignment or second-hand stores or an online shop like Thred Up!

After you've tracked down coupon codes, do some shopping online.

Organize a clothing swap with friends and neighbors. Odds are they kids who are older or younger than yours-- which means you could have a good pile of hand me downs!

