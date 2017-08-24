Woman finds dog tag on Ft. Monroe beach

A woman walking along the beaches of Ft. Monroe on Monday discovered a dog tag that reads "With love, from Dad. U.S. Air Force, Afghanistan 2015."

"When I read it, it broke my heart,” Waltrip told WAVY. “This needs to go back to whoever it belongs to,” she said.

Waltrip says she found the dog tag around 8 a.m. Monday.

If you have any information about this dog tag, email Waltrip at laurawaltrip4@gmail.com.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12