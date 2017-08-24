'Homeland' looking for actors for filming in Richmond

The CIA drama "Homeland", which is coming to the Richmond area for the filming of season 7, is looking for actors and extras.

"Extras Casting Director Kendall Cooper is seeking people of all ethnicities, all ages, and all types to play various characters throughout the season," the show posted on Facebook this week. "There will also be a specific need for Business Professional/Political types and Military Personnel/Law Enforcement types."

CLICK HERE for information to send to the casting director

Filming will begin in September and continue through February 2018.

"We’re thrilled to bring the production of Homeland to the great state of Virginia," said series executive producer Alex Gansa. "Its cities and neighborhoods and people will surely provide a rich backdrop for our story, and we in turn aim to provide a small but hopefully significant boost to the local economy."

