Woman dies after shooting in Richmond; suspect remains on the run

Police were on the scene just before 3 a.m. Wednesday. (Source: NBC12)

One of the women shot in Creighton Court early Wednesday has died, according to the Richmond Police Department.

The shooting, which also injured another woman, happened around 2:30 a.m. and caused Nine Mile and Creighton roads to be blocked off for several hours while police investigated.

The woman's identity has not yet been released.

Police also have not released information about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

