Petersburg fire officials investigating suspicious house fire

The Petersburg fire marshal says a blaze that broke out at a home on Rome Street is suspicious in nature.

Firefighters struggled with this blaze due to the home's condition and feared that the roof would collapse.

No one was inside the home, which officials say is likely abandoned.

This fire comes just two days after another fire in Petersburg injured two firefighters when a front porch collapsed. That blaze was ruled as arson, but no suspects have been named.

