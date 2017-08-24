Carytown Burgers and Fries to host fundraiser for Charlottesville victims

Carytown Burger and Fries will be hosting a fundraiser to help those who were injured during the Charlottesville rally.

The company will donate five percent of sales from the Short Pump location to help the victims who were injured when a driver hit protesters in the street.

The fundraiser will be going on all day Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12.