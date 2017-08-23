Petersburg gets new fire truck

Petersburg firefighters are getting a first look at a brand new gear they'll use to help keep you safe.

The manufacturer just shared the new fire truck and equipment being prepared for Petersburg crews.

The fire department complained for months their equipment was falling apart, making it hard to do their jobs.

Last week, Petersburg announced due to an increase in the city's bond rating, officials got ahold of millions of extra dollars to purchase new equipment for first responders.

