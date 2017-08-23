White nationalist involved in UVA torch-lit rally turns himself in

A man who is wanted by the University of Virginia police for his role in the torch-lit rally on the university's campus on Aug. 11 has turned himself in.

Officers told WVIR that Christopher Cantwell turned himself into the Lynchburg Police Department on Wednesday.

Cantwell is wanted on three felonies, which include two counts of illegal tear gas and one count of malicious bodily injury by means of caustic substance.

He is being held at Blue Ridge Regional Jail and will be transported to Charlottesville.

