Central Virginia customers flood stores Wednesday looking for Powerball tickets

Stores across Central Virginia geared up for an extra flow of customers on Wednesday.

"I feel very lucky, yes I do,” said Mary Harvey as she walked into the Styles Bi-Rite Convenience Store Wednesday.

Like so many others, Harvey had one thought on her mind.

"700 million,” she said.

All it took was $2 and a dream. After all, this is the second largest Powerball jackpot in U.S. history.

"Some jokes are exchanged. People are just laughing and having a good time,” store clerk Brandon Caron said.

At one point Wednesday evening, Virginia lottery officials say stores were selling 5,000 tickets per minute.

"There's a lot of people coming in just to play Powerball. People I never seen before are coming in to play,” Caron said.

For some. this is a first time experience.

"I was instructed by my husband to [buy a ticket],” Lisa Hailey said while laughing.

The instructions she received could come with a $700 million payout. But keep in mind, the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292 million.

"You never know. You never know,” Hailey added.

"Let's hope it's split different ways instead of one person getting $700 million. I'd rather for a lot of people to share it and enjoy it because when one person gets it, it doesn’t go very far. Spread the love and joy and wealth,” Harvey said.

By the way, if you win the top prize, that $700 million would be paid out over a 29 year period, or you can choose the cash option. However, you will get about $440 million minus taxes.

