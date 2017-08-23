Hopewell police respond to Facebook video of officers holding man down

Hopewell police are responding to a video after outrage on social media that appears to show officers holding a man down on the ground in a parking lot. However, officials say there's more to the video than what we see.

The video was posted to Facebook on Tuesday, and it shows officers holding a man down in the Cavalier Square parking lot. Then Hopewell police shared the video with an explanation of what happened.

Police say they were responding to a disorderly call. When they arrived, they found a man who they say was extremely agitated. They say he wound up injuring an officer, and that's when other officers put him on the ground.

They cuffed him, and put leg restraints on him, to stop him from kicking. They also determined he was having a medical emergency and called an ambulance to get him to the hospital.

He is not being charged with anything as a result, and medical staff says the officers actually helped save his life. Officials are not specifying what that medical emergency was.

The police chief also says the video was taken right at the end and did not show everything leading up to it.

The chief also says the injured officer is recovering from a knee injury.

