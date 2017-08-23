Father dies from injuries after King George dirt bike accident

A young father has died from his injuries, after a dirt bike crash in King George County.

State Police tell us 21-year-old De'Shon Brown was riding his dirt bike with his 2-year-old boy Wednesday night.

Investigators say Brown crashed the dirt bike, while trying to cross Comorn Road, near Potomac Baptist Church in King George.

The child, Brayden Brown, was thrown from the bike.

An on-coming car swerved to try to avoid hitting Brown and his son, but State Police say the 2-year-old was struck and killed.

De'Shon Brown was flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital, where he died Friday.

The 22-year-old driver of the car, was not injured in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

