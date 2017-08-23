1 dead, 1 in hospital following crash in Prince George

One person has died, and another is in the hospital following a crash in King George.

Virginia State Police say an ATV and a vehicle collided in the 8100 block of Comorn Road around 8:28 p.m. on Wednesday.

The person who was injured was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

