Restaurant Report: Pest problems corrected at two popular restaurants

Pest problems were found at two popular restaurants, according to their health inspection reports. Records show one restaurant had some flies, while another had some roaches. But both restaurant operators tell us they had pest control solve the problem.

The first was Valentino's Pizza at 223 East Grace Street in Richmond, which had three priority violations and one priority foundation. The inspector noted a fridge was not keeping foods cold enough and observed several roaches in the basement. The report says violations were corrected during the inspection, including that pest control was immediately called.

When the inspector returned, the report shows pest control had treated the facility the next day but several roaches were still spotted in the basement and upstairs. The inspector went back four days later and again saw several roaches in the basement. They were told to call pest control again and that it make take several treatments.

Two days later, another follow-up inspection notes pest control had treated the facility again. The report says the fridge and other violations were corrected but there were still "several roaches in the basement, but they're still dying from the treatment." We spoke with a manager by phone who told us the problem has been completely resolved.

Up next, El Caporal at 241 Charles Dimmock Parkway in Colonial Heights. It had six priority violations, one priority foundation and three core violations. Among them, the report says food in the walk-in cooler was not being kept cold enough, and there were flies in the kitchen. The inspector noted two violations were corrected during the inspection. When the inspector returned three days later, all violations were corrected except there were again some flies in the kitchen, and food in the walk-in cooler were still not cold enough.

I spoke El Caporal's owner by phone. He says they called pest control and everything was corrected right away. He wants customers to know he and the manager are ServSafe Certified and they have retrained their staff. He says he's meeting with staff again tomorrow to make sure everything is done right.

