Neighborhood health Watch: Platelet rich plasma and stem cell

The topic in this week's Neighborhood Health Watch is platelet rich plasma and stem cell.

P.P.R treatment can be a game changer for people suffering a traumatic injury or degenerative conditions such as arthritis, tendon and cartilage damage.

It has the potential to accelerate the body's healing, repair damaged tissues, and even reduce pain. Dr. Bill Nordt, with Ortho Virginia at Parham Doctors' Hospital says P.P.R. seems to help about 80 percent of people who get the injection.

It's called regenerative medicine. P-R-P derives growth factors from a person's blood. Stem cells are taken from your hip or fat tissue. Both are injected into your joint.

“So, a stem cell injection for instance. We take these stem cells. Stem cells are a primitive form of cells that are in your body. It's in your blood, it's in your fat, it's in your marrow. It can also be derived from amniotic fluid from newborn infants. We inject it for instance in your knee and the hope is that it will grow new cartilage in the knee," said Dr. Nordt.

"So, does it work? Does it grow the cartilage? That would be huge," asked Diane Walker.

"We don't know yet. But what it does do, it improves pain. What it may do is induce new cartilage to grow and what it seems to possibly do is reduce degeneration or the amount of arthritis you have over time."

Dr. Nordt says the treatment is experimental and not covered by insurance.

