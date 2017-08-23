Chesterfield family displaced after fire breaks out in their home

Four people, including two children, are displaced after a fire broke out in their home.More >>
A former Chesterfield football player was suspended from the North Carolina State University football team for violating the university's code of conduct during an on-campus party last month.
Chesterfield police need the public's help finding the person who broke into cars Pocahontas State Park and Rockwood Park and stole credit cards.
Chesterfield police say two houses were hit by a vehicle early Monday morning.
"Pennies for the Bell" is underway at all Chesterfield County Public Libraries, where you can donate loose change to help preserve the 1749 bell that once hung at the courthouse.
