Chesterfield family displaced after fire breaks out in their home

Four people, including two children, are displaced after a fire broke out in their home.

The call came in at 4:11 p.m. on Wednesday for a fire in the 7400 block of Cotfield Road. When crews arrived, they found the fire contained to the kitchen.

The family was home when the fire started, but they were out of the home by the time crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

The family will be staying with other family members.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

