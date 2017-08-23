GoFundMe created for flight instructor killed in New Kent plane crash

Trending now: Boy sent home for long hair

Trending now: Boy sent home for long hair

A GoFundMe has been created for a flight instructor killed in a plane crash in New Kent.

Andrew Jones, 38, of Richmond, died after a "small, fixed-wing, private aircraft crash landed into a field and then struck a fence." He was a flight instructor and died from his injuries at VCU Medical Center.

The student-pilot, a 67-year-old New Kent County man, was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

So far, more than $20,000 has been raised for Jones' family.

Click here if you would like to help Jones' family.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12.