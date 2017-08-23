Community leader reacts to shootings in Richmond's East End

The last 24 hours have been violent in the city of Richmond. Five people were shot in four separate incidents, and three of the incidents were in the city's East End.

Richmond police are still looking for suspects in all of these shootings and say they do not believe the crimes are related.

Meanwhile, NBC12 is talking to the executive director of the Peter Paul Development Center in the East End about what can be done to counter all of this violence.

Executive Director Damon Jiggetts says there are more than 300 children in the center's year-round education programs.

"We don't refer to our children as being at risk," said Jiggetts. "They can look towards their future and feel a sense of hope."

These children live in neighborhoods that in the past 24 hours have seen an uptick in violence.

Five people have been shot in four separate shootings.

The first shooting was a drive-by shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon at 19th and Hull streets.

The next three all happened in the East End. At 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police say a man was shot during an argument on Bethel Street. An hour later, a couple miles away on Mechanicsville Turnpike, police say a woman was shot in an attempted robbery.

Finally around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, two women were shot and wounded in Creighton Court.

Gun violence is spiking in the city. Recent numbers show there have been 34 homicides so far this year, which is higher than this point in 2016. The number of shootings is at 170, surpassing last year's number at 146.

At the community center, Jiggetts says there are several ways to counter the violence.

"Some of the things we've heard from them over the years: mental health issues amongst parents, particularly our single mothers," he said.

He says people have also asked about mental health services to help deal with trauma. Jobs may also be another answer to counter the violence.

"How do we create opportunities, employment opportunities, entrepreneurial opportunities within the community so we keep the assets," he said. "We keep the economy right here in the community."

Jiggetts also says the Peter Paul Development Center is also always looking for people to help mentor and volunteer.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12.