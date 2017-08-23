Former Richmond police officer now out of prison

Former Richmond police officer David Cobb is now out of prison.

Cobb served a little less than three months for the shooting death of 18-year-old Patterson Brown Jr. Cobb began serving his sentence on May 24 and was released on Aug. 18.

The shooting happened at a Chesterfield car wash in October 2015 when witnesses say Brown attempted to steal Cobb's car.

In February 2016, the defense said that Cobb, who was off-duty at the time, attempted to stop Brown using his personal gun.

Earlier this year, a jury convicted him of voluntary manslaughter.

