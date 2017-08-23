Attorney general warns about purebred puppy scams

Searching for a new puppy is always exciting, but you and your family need to make sure that the breeders you are looking at are legitimate.

The attorney general issued a new warning about sites promising puppies that do not actually exist.

Attorney General Mark Herring says he has seen a rise in the number of complaints about puppy scams, and he wants to make sure everyone protects themselves.

The attorney general says some websites that full of glowing testimonials and praise, promises to sell you a purebred puppy at a significantly lower price than other places. Once the victim pays $100, they never hear from the company again.

The attorney general says there are red flags to look out for when buying anything online.

"Be careful of sites that require you only to communicate by email. Also, be wary of sending payments by MoneyGram. There's also a really good rule -- if the terms sound too good to be true, a lot of the times, they are too good to be true, and it's probably a scam," said Herring.

Here are some other things to look out for:

The puppy or kitten involved in the transaction is a purebred, or a designer breed, and the price of the animal is significantly less than any other site or seller on the Internet (more than 50-75% off of a similarly-priced purebred);

The company requires payment via MoneyGram, Western Union, or another similar method;

The representative of the company has a generic free e-mail account, such as through Google or Yahoo, and insists on communication only through e-mail;

The seller says that the dog will be transported via air travel, and asks for the closest airport during discussions surrounding the transaction;

After the initial fee of several hundred dollars is paid for the animal, the consumer may be asked to pay "pet transportation insurance," or other similar previously-undisclosed fees or charges.

The attorney general stresses, if you have any questions or concerns, you can always contact the consumer protection section at his office. There are also tons of shelters in Central Virginia full of dogs looking for their forever homes as well.

Be wary of paying for any pet entirely online, or before seeing the animal in person;

Seek referrals for pet sellers from sources you know and trust, such as friends, family, or your veterinarian;

Search for the business's name or website in the Attorney General's Online Consumer Complaint Database, and check with the local Better Business Bureau for any complaints.

