Henrico police need help in finding bank robbery suspect

Henrico police are asking for the public's help in finding a bank robbery suspect.

Officers responded around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday to the BB&T Bank located in the 4700 block of South Laburnum Avenue for a robbery.

Police say a man entered the bank, approached an employee and displayed a note. The victim complied, and the suspect left the bank. No weapon was displayed.

The suspect is 6-feet to 6-feet-2-inches tall and about 300 pounds. He was wearing a black bucket hat, a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt or jacket, and black pants.

Anyone with any information on this robbery is asked to call Henrico police at 805-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

