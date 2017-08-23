Richmond police to deny permits for weekend of Sept. 16

A pro-monument rally may have been canceled, but police are still concerned about the safety on Monument Avenue, particularly on the weekend of Sept. 16.

Individual Richmond is still advertising a Fight White Supremacy Rally on Facebook for that weekend. Police say they're going to deny their permit and permits for any other event that requires officer involvement.

There are a lot of ideas floating around, but one of them is to make hosting a public event in a space like this, a little more like going to a game at the Seigel Center. So you'd get your bag checked to make sure you didn't have any weapons before you make your way inside.

"They are going to check your backpack. They're going to search you before you go into that event space," said Kim Gray with Richmond City Council.

That is what Councilwoman Kim Gray is suggesting for rallies in public places. The idea is stemming both from the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville and the rally in Richmond at Abner Clay park the next day.

"I witnessed assault rifles in my neighborhood. That is a frightening thing to see, but it's also the potential for serious bodily harm and death," said Gray.

Even though permits for the monument rallies and protests will be denied, police are so concerned about the trouble that they've revoked all other permits that require officers in attendance. For instance, the annual four-mile fun run to benefit the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. RPD needs the officers who would be redirecting traffic, ready for possible trouble on Monument Avenue.

"Very delicate balance between public safety and First Amendment rights, and I think our priority right now needs to be protecting people's property and public safety," said Gray.

I requested an interview with Police Chief Alfred Durham, but I'm told there's still so much in the works for all of this that we'll expect to hear from him about all of this in a few weeks when they have all of this nailed down.

