Following unanimous vote, Charlottesville's Lee monument covered by tarp

Shortly after 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Charlottesville's Parks & Recreation Department covered the city's Robert E. Lee statue in Emancipation Park with a tarp.

City Council unanimously approved the decision with a vote on Tuesday. Council also approved covering the city's Stonewall Jackson monument in Justice Park. As of this writing, that has yet to happen.

Stay with NBC12 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12.