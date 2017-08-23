Following unanimous vote, Charlottesville's Lee monument covered - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Following unanimous vote, Charlottesville's Lee monument covered by tarp

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) -

Shortly after 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Charlottesville's Parks & Recreation Department covered the city's Robert E. Lee statue in Emancipation Park with a tarp.

City Council unanimously approved the decision with a vote on Tuesday. Council also approved covering the city's Stonewall Jackson monument in Justice Park. As of this writing, that has yet to happen.

