Confederate statues covered by tarp in Charlottesville; man tries to uncover Lee statue

Statues of Confederate generals in downtown Charlottesville have been covered by dark tarps.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, Charlottesville's Parks & Recreation Department covered the city's Robert E. Lee statue in Emancipation Park with a tarp.

Less than an hour later, crews then set up in Justice Park to begin covering the statue of Confederate General Thomas Johnathan "Stonewall" Jackson, according to WVIR in Charlottesville.

City Council unanimously approved the decision with a vote on Tuesday. The Stonewall Jackson monument in Justice Park was also covered.

Hours later, a man was seen trying to cut down the tarp of the Lee Statue.

"People are mourning here, does that mean anything to you?" a woman is heard saying to John Miska in a video, as he started to cut the tarp with a knife.

"I was here caring for the memorial because it's been defaced," said Miska, who is from Albermarle County.

In the center of Emancipation Park, Miska was walking around the Lee Statue, trying to uncover it. He says the Confederate monuments should not be covered or removed.

"It is a part of the history of the United States. It is a part of the history of that birth defect of the United States," explained Miska.

The unanimous vote by Charlottesville's City Council is the reason city crews covered the Lee and Jackson statues with large plastic tarps Wednesday afternoon, to show the city is mourning, trying to heal from the violence seen nearly two weeks ago.

"We're still hurting from Heather, from all the people that were hurt," said Aaliyah Jones, who lives in Charlottesville. "Right now is not the moment."

Police eventually told Miska to stop cutting the tarp, and while he spoke candidly about his reasons for cutting the tarp, and his thoughts on the issues seen in the City of Charlottesville, other people in the park decided to speak their minds as well.

"This is a catalyst, and we all know it in this city, and we have to address it, something has to be done," said one woman.

Eventually, city crews were able to get back to work, taping the tarp back together, with the help of neighbors like Aaliyah Jones, and Lauren Musso, who say they just want the tarp to be secure.

"If it's going to provoke violence it doesn't need to be in the middle of the town," said Musso. "Because that is not what our town is about."

