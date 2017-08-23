Mentioned on air: Aug 21 - Aug 27 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

    GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Trump supporters, protesters clash outside rally

    President Donald Trump was in Phoenix for a rally Tuesday night but there were fireworks outside the convention center long before the start of the event.

  • Following unanimous vote, Charlottesville's Lee monument covered by tarp

    Shortly after 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Charlottesville's Parks & Recreation Department covered the city's Robert E. Lee statue in Emancipation Park with a tarp. City Council unanimously approved the decision with a vote on Tuesday. Council also approved covering the city's Stonewall Jackson monument in Justice Park. As of this writing, that has yet to happen.
  • Protests turn unruly after Trump's Phoenix speech

    President Donald Trump's first political event since the violence of Charlottesville has drawn several protest groups to Phoenix, and authorities are taking extra precautions to keep the peace.More >>
