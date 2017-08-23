Time is running out for several class action settlements

If you buy a product that does not work the way it's supposed to, there may be a way for you to get your money back.

Big companies frequently settle class action lawsuits over defective products or misleading claims, but if you bought the product involved in a few big settlements, you'll need to apply for your refund fast.

If you bought Wild Planet and Sustainable Seas Canned Tuna, you can get up to $29 back courtesy of a class action lawsuit.

The suit came because of consumer claims the tuna cans were under filled.

If you bought that tuna, you can file a claim for your cash but you have to do that by Friday, Aug. 25.

Another big settlement right now involves Nature Made Triple Flex Supplement. Consumers sued Nature Made saying that supplements didn't deliver the benefits claimed on the labels.

Nature Made is not admitting anything but will refund up to $100 in cash to people who bought those supplements between May of 2007 and this past June.

There are a number of other open settlements right now that you might be eligible for if you apply. Click here for more information.

