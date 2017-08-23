Wednesday marks six years since powerful quake rocked Central VA

A massive earthquake centered in Louisa struck the East Coast six years ago Wednesday.

The quake measured 5.8 on the Richter scale and was centered about 5 miles south of Mineral at about 1:51 p.m. It was felt as far north as Rhode Island and New York City. While it didn't cause any deaths or major injuries, it did cause $80 million in damage to homes, schools and public buildings in Louisa.

The air control tower at Richmond International Airport was briefly evacuated and many downtown Richmond buildings were evacuated following the quake. Both Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens reportedly shut down all rides while inspections are being conducted.

Parts of the Pentagon, the White House, the Capitol and federal agencies were evacuated.The National Park Service says all memorials and monuments on the National Mall have been evacuated and closed in Washington, D.C., after the earthquake. No damage was reported.

The earthquake struck an area that historically is not seismically active. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the largest recorded earthquake in Virginia history was a 5.9 on the scale, centered around Giles County in 1897.

A 4.2 magnitude aftershock was felt in Louisa later that night.

