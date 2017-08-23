State police obtain arrest warrants for NC couple on the run after shooting in VA

Virginia State Police have obtained arrest warrants for a North Carolina couple on the run after a shooting in Nelson County

Sean D. Castorina, 42, and Penny M. Dawson, 40, both of Burlington, N.C. are wanted for malicious wounding and use of a firearm. Investigators believe the two are traveling together.

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office received a call just after 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday about an abandoned Chevrolet Cobalt parked on Laurel Road in the eastern part of the county, which is south of Charlottesville.

The Cobalt was registered to 84-year-old Harold Dean Simpson who had been reported missing to the Burlington Police Department. Simpson was last seen by his family at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18. According to Burlington, N.C. police, “Mr. Simpson has no history of dementia or other cognitive impairments.” Police were also looking for Castorina and Dawson.

While investigating the abandoned vehicle and missing persons, the sheriff's office received a call about a 60-year-old shooting victim on Laurel Road near Rockfish River.

When investigators arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken the UVA Hospital in Charlottesville with serious injuries. At last check, she is still recovering at the hospital.

The sheriff's office says a white 2002 Dodge Dakota with a medium-blue tailgate and custom, faded-red, squared-off bumper is missing from that residence. It has a North Carolina license plate of DHN 5418.

Police say the couple gassed up the stolen Dakota at Ashleys Market on Route 151 in Afton on Tuesday evening. Virginia State Police say this happened after the shooting.

Castorina and Dawson are considered armed and dangerous and face charges of malicious wounding and illegal use of a firearm.

Police say Castorina has distinctive tattoos on his forearms. He is about 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs approximately 150 lbs.

Dawson is 5-feet-3 inches tall and weighs about 172 pounds.

Police say Castorina has family in Norfolk.

