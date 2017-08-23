State police obtain arrest warrants for NC couple on the run after shooting in VA

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing has soared to $700 million after no one matched all the numbers on Saturday night.More >>
A man who is wanted by the University of Virginia police for his role in the torch-lit rally on the university's campus on Aug. 11 has turned himself in.More >>
The military transgender policy will stop spending money on medical treatment regimens for active duty, and deny entry into U.S. the armed forces to transgenders, reports say.More >>
Stores across Central Virginia geared up for an extra flow of customers on Wednesday.More >>
The winning numbers in the $700 million Powerball lottery are 06-07-16-23-26, and the Powerball is 04.More >>
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in an SUV that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.More >>
