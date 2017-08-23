NC couple on the run after shooting in VA

A North Carolina couple is on the run after a shooting in Nelson County on Tuesday.

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office received a call just after 6:45 p.m. about an abandoned Chevrolet Cobalt parked on Laurel Road in the eastern part of the county, which is south of Charlottesville.

The Cobalt was registered to an elderly North Carolina man who had been reported missing to the Burlington Police Department. Police were also looking for Sean D. Castorina, 42, and Penny M. Dawson, 40, both of Burlington, North Carolina.

While investigating the abandoned vehicle and missing persons, the sheriff's office received a call about a shooting victim on Laurel Road near Rockfish River.

When investigators arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken the UVA Hospital in Charlottesville with serious injuries.

The sheriff's office says a white 2002 Dodge Dakota with a medium-blue tailgate and custom, faded-red, squared-off bumper is missing from that residence. It has a North Carolina license plate of DHN 5418.

Castorina and Dawson are considered armed and dangerous and face charges of malicious wounding and illegal use of a firearm.

Police have not released specific descriptions about the suspects, but they have said Castorina has family in Norfolk.

