17-year-old girl dies in 4-vehicle crash on I-95 in Hanover

Virginia State Police have identified the 17-year-old girl who died in a three-vehicle crash late Tuesday night in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Hanover.

Police say around 11:21 p.m., a two-door Volkswagen that was heading southbound was rear-ended, which pushed it into the vehicle in front of it, causing a chain reaction that involved four vehicles.

The driver of the Volkswagen was transported to VCU Medical Center for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. His passenger, Rachel Garka, 17, of Midlothian, died at the scene. Both were wearing seatbelts.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Police are investigating, and charges are pending.

