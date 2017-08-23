1 person dead in 3-vehicle crash on I-95 in Hanover - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

1 person dead in 3-vehicle crash on I-95 in Hanover

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
HANOVER, VA (WWBT) -

One person died in a three-vehicle crash late Tuesday in the southbound lanes of I-95 in Hanover, according to Virginia State Police. 

A second person was transported to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries. 

Police have not yet said what led to the crash.

