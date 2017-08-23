2 women fighting for their lives after shooting in Richmond's East End

Police were on the scene just before 3 a.m. (Source: NBC12)

Sources say two women are battling life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the city's East End early Tuesday.

Detectives have found multiple bullet casings during their investigation, which started after a call came in for the shooting just before 3 a.m.

The incident caused Nine Mile and Creighton roads to be blocked off for several hours.

No information about suspects has been released.

This shooting comes just hours after two other shootings in the area and a shooting in the Southside.

