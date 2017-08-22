ESPN commentator no longer calling Saturday's UVA game due to his name

An ESPN commentator named Robert Lee was originally assigned to call next Saturday's UVA football game with William and Mary in Charlottesville. However, he will not get that assignment because he shares a name with a Confederate general.

ESPN says the staff decided to change Lee's assignment due to the sensitivity of his name, as the events in Charlottesville unfolded on Aug. 11 and 12.

A Sports Illustrated reporter spoke with an ESPN spokesperson, who says the network did not mandate Lee to change his assignment and that Lee himself did not feel comfortable with that particular game. He will now call Youngstown State at Pitt.

Here is ESPN's statement:

We collectively made the decision with Robert to switch games as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name. In that moment it felt right to all parties. It’s a shame that this is even a topic of conversation and we regret that who calls play by play for a football game has become an issue.

