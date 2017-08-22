Protest breaks out at UNC Chapel Hill over Confederate statue on campus

Hundreds of people at UNC Chapel Hill are demanding the school to remove a Confederate statue on campus.

The Silent Sam statue was surrounded by barricades to prevent protesters from getting close to it, according to WRAL. The statue is also protected by surveillance cameras.

Two people were arrested, and protesters sat in the street, demanding those in custody be released. The people arrested are not affiliated with the university, UNC officials said.

There is no word yet on any more arrests.

