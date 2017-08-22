White nationalist facing felony charges in Charlottesville

There is a warrant out for the arrest for one of the white nationalists who helped organize the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville.

University of Virginia police is asking Christopher Cantwell to turn himself in. Cantwell is wanted on three felonies.

Cantwell was the subject of the recent VICE News documentary that followed him around in Charlottesville.

"I'm not even saying we're non-violent. I'm saying that **#$# that we didn't agress. We didn't initiate force against anybody. We'll @#*$#* kill these people if we have to," said Cantwell to VICE.

Shortly after that, Cantwell was singing a different tune in an emotional YouTube video. He heard he was wanted by police and promised to turn himself in.

"I will let you come and get me ok? I'm armed. I do not want violence with you. I'm terrified I'm afraid you're going to kill me. I really am. (sniffle) so.. (sniffle)," said Cantwell.

Caroline is a University of Virginia student. She said it was Cantwell and the white nationalists who brought terror to campus on Friday, Aug. 11. She identified herself in a Facebook live video, questioning University of Virginia President Teresa Sullivan about why campus administration was nowhere to be found when Nazis stormed their campus.

"At that moment, I just felt abandoned," said Caroline.

"Did you tell us? Did you say they were coming? No, you didn't. Nobody elevated it to us. Don't expect us to be reading the alt-right websites. We don't do that. You know, you've got some responsibility here too. Tell us what you know," said Sullivan.

"I was completely taken aback when, instead of offering support, asking me how I was doing, she pointed her finger at me and said, 'You're responsible for not telling me they were coming,' " said Caroline.

In a message sent to the University of Virginia community on Monday, Sullivan says the university is taking immediate actions to enhance safety, including the hiring of more ambassadors for patrols around the University of Virginia and a review of policies regarding open flames and public access to open spaces.

As for the Lee and Jackson monuments in Charlottesville, city council voted to drape shrouds over them. The Parks and Recreation Department has been tasked with that job, but there is no word on when it will happen.

