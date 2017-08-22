Richmond police investigate 2 shootings in the city's East End

Richmond police are investigating two shootings in the city's East End.

Crews responded to the 2300 block of Bethel Street, located in Whitcomb Court. Officers were combing the scene for clues.

Police also responded to 804 Market, located at 1601 Mechanicsville Turnpike, near Fairfield Avenue.

A woman came into the store saying she had been shot, and the clerk told police he called 911. He says she showed up to the store driving a car, which has since been towed away.

There is no word on how many people were shot or the extent of their injuries.

